S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 730 ($9.00) to GBX 550 ($6.78) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 833.33 ($10.27).

Shares of SFOR opened at GBX 284.60 ($3.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 359.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 500.28. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 265 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 878 ($10.82).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

