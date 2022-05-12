Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 7500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25.

Salazar Resources Company Profile (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba Project that consists of seven concessions located in the provinces of Bolivar and Los Rios, Ecuador.

