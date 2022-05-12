Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 7500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25.
Salazar Resources Company Profile (CVE:SRL)
Featured Articles
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Salazar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salazar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.