Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €45.00 by Baader Bank

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) received a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($34.21) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($31.68) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.32) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.36 ($40.38).

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €36.52 ($38.44) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.80. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €22.78 ($23.98) and a twelve month high of €48.76 ($51.33).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

