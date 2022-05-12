Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the April 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. 2,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,694. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $11,758,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 6.2% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 922,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,716 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,244,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,631,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,964,000.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

