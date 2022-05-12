Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Down 73.9% in April

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCYYF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,316. Scandium International Mining has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. Its principal project is the Nyngan scandium project located in New South Wales, Australia. The company was formerly known as EMC Metals Corp.

