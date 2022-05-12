Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.32) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.42) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($7.68) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.58) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.47) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.32) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.36 ($7.75).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €5.40 ($5.68) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($11.89) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($17.62). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.52.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

