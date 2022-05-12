Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stake Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.10% of Scholastic worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,079,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Scholastic by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 578,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 93,497 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the third quarter worth $496,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 181,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 71.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $35.82 on Thursday. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHL. StockNews.com began coverage on Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Scholastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.