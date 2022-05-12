Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,175 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDC. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 70,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 116,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 4,581.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter.

FNDC stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $40.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30.

