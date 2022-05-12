Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.23

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.23 and last traded at $45.67, with a volume of 2700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 345,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 305,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 77,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 316,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 85,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 49,647 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

