Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SWM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,575. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWM shares. TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $235,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,424,000 after acquiring an additional 142,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,759,000 after purchasing an additional 83,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2,853.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 252,160 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 72,112 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 39.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.