Scotiabank Boosts Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to C$45.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
PKIUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.88.
OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $26.15 on Monday. Parkland has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36.
About Parkland (Get Rating)
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Parkland (PKIUF)
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.