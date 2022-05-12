Scotiabank Boosts Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to C$45.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PKIUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.88.

OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $26.15 on Monday. Parkland has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36.

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland (Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

