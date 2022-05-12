Scotiabank Cuts Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$5.75

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective (up from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.75.

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$3.58 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$726.92 million and a P/E ratio of -29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$346.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

