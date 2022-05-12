Scotiabank Cuts Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$79.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of EQGPF opened at $42.60 on Monday. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.77.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.