Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $75.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average is $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

