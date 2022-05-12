SelfKey Reaches One Day Volume of $11.70 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One SelfKey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded 61.2% lower against the US dollar. SelfKey has a market cap of $13.27 million and approximately $11.70 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SelfKey alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,254.79 or 0.99690073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002087 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001697 BTC.

SelfKey Profile

KEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling SelfKey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.