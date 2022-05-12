Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) CFO Sells $48,006.90 in Stock

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,515 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $48,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,393.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Isaac Ro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Isaac Ro sold 1,284 shares of Sema4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $3,736.44.
Shares of Sema4 stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.72. 3,860,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,884. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,110,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,473,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,950,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,688,000. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Sema4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,496,000.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sema4 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.
About Sema4 (Get Rating)
Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sema4 (SMFR)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.