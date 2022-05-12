Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Sensei Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.54. 633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 30.38 and a current ratio of 30.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $15.12.
In other news, Director James Peyer bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 66,203 shares of company stock worth $264,629 over the last quarter.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.
