Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.54. 633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 30.38 and a current ratio of 30.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

In other news, Director James Peyer bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 66,203 shares of company stock worth $264,629 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 28,635 shares during the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

