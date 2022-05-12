SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on S. DA Davidson reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

S stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 12.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 81.8% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

