Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SQNS has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

SQNS stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.90. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 34.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

