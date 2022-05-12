Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,860 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,570 ($31.69) to GBX 2,860 ($35.26) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.13) to GBX 2,551 ($31.45) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.29) to GBX 2,850 ($35.14) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,385.63.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell stock opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $213.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $58.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.