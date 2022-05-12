Short Interest in G Squared Ascend II, Inc. (NYSE:GSQB) Drops By 71.9%

G Squared Ascend II, Inc. (NYSE:GSQB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the April 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:GSQB remained flat at $$9.87 on Thursday. G Squared Ascend II has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of G Squared Ascend II by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 374,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 74,853 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in G Squared Ascend II by 884.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 324,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 291,300 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in G Squared Ascend II by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend II during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in G Squared Ascend II by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the period.
G Squared Ascend II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
