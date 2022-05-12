Short Interest in Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Grows By 176.3%

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 176.3% from the April 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Mercialys stock remained flat at $$9.30 on Thursday. Mercialys has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68.

Mercialys Company Profile

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

