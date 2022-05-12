Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Drops By 80.5%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the April 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MITEY traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,878. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

