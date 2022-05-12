Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Declines By 75.7%

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the April 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,747. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omni Partners US LLC raised its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 172,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP boosted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 20.7% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 13,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 814,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 427,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

