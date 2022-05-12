Short Interest in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Expands By 730.0%

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 730.0% from the April 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ OEPW opened at $9.78 on Thursday. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEPW. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth $529,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth $1,145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 129.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 177,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 200.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

