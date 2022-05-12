Short Interest in Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Drops By 96.2%

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the April 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Psykey stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,524. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Psykey has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.17.

Psykey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

