Short Interest in Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Drops By 96.2%

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the April 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Psykey stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,524. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Psykey has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.17.
Psykey Company Profile (Get Rating)
