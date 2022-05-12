Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Drops By 97.0%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the April 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SNMRY stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. Snam has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26.
About Snam (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snam (SNMRY)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.