Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Drops By 97.0%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the April 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SNMRY stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. Snam has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

