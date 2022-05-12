Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Declines By 80.2%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 80.2% from the April 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TYIDY opened at $62.22 on Thursday. Toyota Industries has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $90.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82.

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, material handling equipment, textile machinery, and others in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gas, gasoline, and diesel engines for automobiles, industrial equipment, turbochargers, and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, rear inverters, direct-cooling devices, DC-AC inverters, and charging systems; and stamping dies consists of automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

