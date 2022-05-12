Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Declines By 80.2%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 80.2% from the April 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TYIDY opened at $62.22 on Thursday. Toyota Industries has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $90.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82.
Toyota Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toyota Industries (TYIDY)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.