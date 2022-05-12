Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Decreases By 87.5%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Wolters Kluwer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($102.11) to €98.00 ($103.16) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €104.00 ($109.47) to €109.00 ($114.74) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.42. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $92.92 and a 52-week high of $119.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.9724 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

