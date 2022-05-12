Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Trading Down 4.8%

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $180.02 and last traded at $185.13. Approximately 42,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 931,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.