Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $434.67.

Several analysts have commented on SXYAY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 500 to CHF 485 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Baader Bank raised shares of Sika to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of SXYAY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,895. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $34.98. Sika has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

