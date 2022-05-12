Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €100.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €100.00 ($105.26) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($142.11) price objective on Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($173.68) price objective on Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($136.84) price objective on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($101.05) price objective on Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective on Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of WAF opened at €85.00 ($89.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €91.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €114.89. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($55.79) and a one year high of €153.20 ($161.26).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

