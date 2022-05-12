Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $102.12 and last traded at $102.40, with a volume of 2354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.02.

Specifically, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,280 shares of company stock worth $245,057. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

