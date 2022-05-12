SITE Centers Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.

SITE Centers has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. SITE Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 236.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SITE Centers to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Shares of SITC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 289,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,323. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SITC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,270.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,632 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,358,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,749,000 after purchasing an additional 543,773 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in SITE Centers by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,040,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 502,800 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $959,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,714 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in SITE Centers by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

