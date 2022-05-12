Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Announces Earnings Results

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $28.08. The company had a trading volume of 231,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,444. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

