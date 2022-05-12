Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NYSE O opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.74 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

