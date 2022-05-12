Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $6.33 Million Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of US Foods worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 39,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 347.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 78,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 980,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CL King increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

US Foods stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

