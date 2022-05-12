Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $6.59 Million Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 6,258.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.14% of Signet Jewelers worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $1,386,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,921,497.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,580 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $773,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $60.85 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

SIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

