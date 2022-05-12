Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,883,800. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

HLT opened at $134.51 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.07 and a 200-day moving average of $147.39.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

