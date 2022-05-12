Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,664 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.54.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $82.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.74. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

PACCAR Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.