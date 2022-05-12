Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 10,000 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.29% of Compass Diversified worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 15.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,043 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 165.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. 38.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Compass Diversified Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.