Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 184,187 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,187 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Yum China were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 80.0% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

About Yum China (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.