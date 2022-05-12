Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 22,158 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 22,158 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 409.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,093 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 30,617 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 17.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,604 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,309 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 17.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,061 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSIQ. Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $48.35.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

