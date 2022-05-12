Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $663,945,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,232,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $192,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,351,000 after acquiring an additional 393,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $241.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $178.73 and a 12-month high of $275.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.86.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

