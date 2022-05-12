Skba Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Skba Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1,788.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,670 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5,351.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 237.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of PKG stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.51. 639,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,338. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.89 and its 200-day moving average is $144.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.