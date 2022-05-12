Skba Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for about 2.1% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $468,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,843 shares of company stock worth $4,932,493 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

Newmont stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.35. 9,620,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,954,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

