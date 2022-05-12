Skba Capital Management LLC Buys 610 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CME Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.01. 2,572,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,757. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.