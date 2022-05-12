Skba Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,200 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in WestRock by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,032,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,945,000 after acquiring an additional 90,310 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,124,000 after purchasing an additional 287,853 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of WestRock by 21.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,157,000 after acquiring an additional 896,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,036,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,768 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.46. 4,188,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

WestRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.