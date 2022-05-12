Skba Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 244.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $1,146,726.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,518,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 653,695 shares of company stock valued at $78,585,334. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANET traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,435. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.49 and its 200 day moving average is $129.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.33 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

