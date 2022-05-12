Skba Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,920 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ManpowerGroup worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,935,000. GHE LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $852,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $88.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.32 and a fifty-two week high of $124.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average is $98.16.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

